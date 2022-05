Published:

A unidentified crossdresser has been allegedly beaten up and left with injuries by 'area boys' in a motor park in Lagos state.

In the video making round on social media, the crossdresser is seen with makeup and swollen face, limping after the beating

Bobrisky has popularised crossdressing in Nigeria a behaviour frowned at by many Nigerians

There have been attempt of late to criminalise crossdressing by members of Nigeria's parliament

