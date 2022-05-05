Thursday, 5 May 2022

Breaking : Another Pastor Pays N100m For APC Presidential Nomination Forms

Published: May 05, 2022


 US based Nigerian Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo of Miracle Church International has joined the list of Presidential aspirants paying for nomination forms

The Pastor today paid N100m Expresssion of Interest and Nomination Form To Contest For President under APC 

He joined a long list of other aspitants including Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly who also picked his forms today 



A search by CKN News couldn't produce any information about the aspirant apart from his listing as a Pastor based in USA 

As at this afternoon about 19 candidates have expressed their desire to fly the flag of the party come 2023

