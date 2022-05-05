Breaking : Another Pastor Pays N100m For APC Presidential Nomination Forms

Published:





The Pastor today paid N100m Expresssion of Interest and Nomination Form To Contest For President under APC

He joined a long list of other aspitants including Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly who also picked his forms today









A search by CKN News couldn't produce any information about the aspirant apart from his listing as a Pastor based in USA





As at this afternoon about 19 candidates have expressed their desire to fly the flag of the party come 2023

