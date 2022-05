Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed his seriousness with the 2023 presidential ambition with the purchase of the N100m presidential nomination forms on Thursday.

Senator Kabiru Gaya, one of the leaders of campaign picked up the forms on behalf of the aspirant.

Osinbajo, a Professor of Law, joined the presidential race last month.

He has embarked on massive consultations, he is currently in Adamawa State as part of his consultations

