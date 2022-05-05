Man Collapses After Having Marathon Sex With Three Sex Workers ( Watch Video )

An unidentified man has fainted after having sex with three sex workers
This was captured on a trending video obtained by CKN News
In the video was seen being helped and revived by the sex workers
It was alleged that the incident happened in one of the States in the South South of Nigeria
According to them the man had a threesome and could no longer stand on his feet after the marathon sex
One of the sex workers admitted he had sex with her and two other ladies after which he fainted
Frantic was made to revive him with water and some oil
