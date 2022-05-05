Thursday, 5 May 2022

Man Collapses After Having Marathon Sex With Three Sex Workers ( Watch Video )

Published: May 05, 2022


 An unidentified man has fainted after having sex with three sex workers 

This was captured on a trending video obtained by CKN News 

In the video was seen being helped and revived by the sex workers 

It was alleged that the incident happened in one of the States in the South South of Nigeria 

According to them the man had a threesome and could no longer stand on his feet after the marathon sex

One of the sex workers admitted he had sex with her and two other ladies after which he fainted 

Frantic was made to revive him with water and some oil 


See Video 




