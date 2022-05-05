Breaking: Tunde Bakare Picks N100m APC Presidential Nomination Forms

Published:

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly has picked up his N100m Presidential nomination forms for APC





(Below is the full text of Dr. Tunde Bakare's formal invitation letter to his May 9th Declaration of Presidential Intent…)





Wednesday, May 5, 2022





Dear Distinguished Fellow Citizen,





AN INVITATION TO THE OFFICIAL DECLARATION OF 'TUNDE BAKARE'S INTENTION TO CONTEST FOR THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE PLATFORM OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC)





Having been privileged to serve Nigeria in various nation building capacities, I intend to take a step further in the service of our beloved country and of you, her worthy citizens, by running for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is with utmost humility, therefore, that I write to formally inform you distinguished citizens of our nation, elder statesmen and stateswomen, political leaders, traditional leaders, overseers of religious establishments, members of civil society, policy makers, students, public servants from the national and sub-national levels of government, stakeholders from the private sector, the intelligentsia, opinion moulders, thought leaders from various institutions of knowledge, and every Nigerian, home and abroad - of my intention to contest.





Propelled by the desire to rebuild Nigeria into a nation that works for every Nigerian, I have, in the past, engaged the political process as running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential elections under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and subsequently as the founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who moved the motion for the merger that produced the APC. I have also served as a leader in the civic space as the Convener of Save Nigeria Group (SNG), a coalition of civil society groups that facilitated the rightful recognition of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, first as Acting President, and then as substantive president, through a grassroots people movement and high-level advocacy.





In 2014, it was my privilege to be selected as a Southwest Delegate to the National Conference, where I proposed "The Nigerian Charter for National Reconciliation and Integration" that was unanimously adopted and incorporated into the final report.





Furthermore, I have been actively involved in awakening collective citizen ownership through the pulpit as the founding Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly. I have, in addition, contributed to engendering social, political and economic shifts in Nigeria through propositional platforms, including through such initiatives as the New Nigeria Dialogues, the inaugural event of a think-tank I founded in 2009. I have also provided pro bono advisory services to government institutions through key policy inputs, while fostering coalition-building across divides, in addition to building thriving businesses in diverse sectors. I have remained committed to harnessing my local and international networks, platforms and resources towards the emergence of the New Nigeria.





As I offer myself to serve you and to work with you towards the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria, as well as the realisation of the enormous possibilities of a great nation in this decade, it would be a great privilege to welcome you as my special guest on the occasion of the formal declaration of intent.





Kindly see below the event details:





Date: Monday, May 9, 2022





Venue: Shehu Musa Yar' Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja





Time: 10.00 a.m.





Please, join me on this day as we make history together.





May God bless you as you join me and my family, as well as our teeming supporters across the nation, in prayers for the success of the declaration event, the party primaries, and the 2023 general elections





Yours in the service of God and country.





'Tunde Bakare

Former Vice-Presidential Candidate (CPC, 2011)

Convener, Save Nigeria Group (SNG)

