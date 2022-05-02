Nigerian Invents Antibiotics Drugs In USA, Name It After His Family

Published:

A US based Nigerian scientist Prof Ugo Anieto has Invented A Drug and Named it After His Family.

He's globally making waves for his recent giant strides in medical microbiology as he discovered new and the world accepted antibiotics to treat drug-resistant infections.

The drug is called "Anietocin", after his family name, Aneto. Dr Ugochukwu Anieto is a native of Umunnachi in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra state. He was born and raised in Onitsha and attended DMGS Onitsha and UniZik where he obtained a degree in Microbiology before leaving the shores of the country. Ugo 42 years, is a Texas-based renowned scientist."









