Army Begins Probe As Unknown Gunmen Behead Soldiers Travelling To Imo For Weddin





The Nigerian Army says it has launched a probe into the killing of two of its personnel who were murdered by unknown persons in Imo.

It was gathered that the couple was travelling to the state to formalise their traditional marriage rites when the incident happened.





A source in the army said that the attackers raped the woman before she was shot dead along with her fiancé. They also beheaded them and made a video of it which was circulated online.





The male soldier was a master warrant officer and a member of the 19 regular intakes while his fiancée was a lance corporal and a member of the 79RI, said the source.





Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu described it as a dastardly act.

He said, “I have received information about the cold-blooded murder of two of our personnel who were travelling home for their traditional wedding formalities.





“This is a dastardly act unleashed on our personnel by some criminals. The Nigerian Army has commenced investigations to unmask and bring to book the criminals behind the murder.”