Anambra PDP Ward Delegates Elections Successfully Concluded..Electoral Committee

The 2022 Primary Election Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for Anambra State has upheld the results of the May 1 ward delegates elections congresses in the state.





Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Jibrin Ahmed who made the clarification in a letter to the national secretariat of the PDP, denied cancelling results of the election saying the processes were smooth and successfully conducted under a free and fair atmosphere.





The Committee which has Engr Ogbonna Victor as secretary and Captain Frank Ntima, Hon. Amara Ogbu and Bar Azubuike Odoh as members, said it was after conducting the election, that some people broke into the venue and after failing to snatch the result sheets from them compelled them to announce that the election has been cancelled.





He explained: 'We got to the party secretariat at about 11am in the morning and addressed the party members and stakeholders present, thereafter, we distributed the electoral materials including the original results sheets to the designated 3 man electoral panel of the 21 local government areas.





"After distribution, Valentine Ozigbo, Ndubuisi Nwobu, Hon Tony Nwoye and Sam Ben Nwosu stormed the secretariat with some miscreants and insisted that we give them the original results sheets which has already been distributed on the grounds that the list of 3 man local government area electoral panel being used for the exercise is not favorable to them."





Jibrin said it was at this point that the hoodlums locked the entrance of the hall and compelled the committee to do a letter cancelling the exercise and thereafter forced them to do a press conference.





"They initially compelled the committee to sign the photocopies of the results in our possession and issued same to the people in their own list of 3 man local government électoral panel.





"A decision they later rescinded and asked us to cancel the exercise outrightly. Hence handing over the signed photocoples to them through the administrative secretary of the party, Mr Casmir Ajulu," he further clarified.





The committe chairman said the men of the DSS later rescued them after being held hostage for more than two hours before they proceeded to the collation center at Bon Hotel and concluded the exercise.





He said "Let it be on record that the election was free and fair and successfully concluded except for the incidence which we narrated above."

