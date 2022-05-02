GPBN SALUTES WORKERS WORLDWIDE ON THE CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WORKERS' DAY

Published:





The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN), an umbrella body of bloggers making a difference in the blogging industry felicitates with workers all over the world especially in Nigeria on this year's International Worker's Day Celebration.





The world has made tremendous progress from inception to date due to the sacrifices, tenacity, foresight and selflessness of workers of all cadres and positions all over the world especially in Nigeria.





We at the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) hereby salute and appreciate your efforts and pray God blesses you all.





We equally pray that global peace shall take precedence because the world makes better progress in peaceful periods.





We enjoin all our members around the globe to keep up the good work of blogging truths at all times and fact check all news for credibility and the great worth of the blogging career.





May all our efforts as workers keep being appreciated and be crowned with glory.





Long live workers all over the world.

Long live workers in Nigeria.

Long live GPBN.









