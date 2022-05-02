Most Wanted Cultist In Ogun State Nabbed By Police

Published:









A notorious and murderous cultist terrorizing Abeokuta and Ifo environs has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.





This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.





The suspect, Rotimi Adebiyi, aka Paracetamol, who has been on wanted list of the command over his role in several cult clashes in the state, which has led to the death of some members of another cult group, was arrested by CSP Olanrewaju Kalejaye-led SWAT operatives in his hideout at Ifo area of the state.





The suspect, a leader of Eiye cult group, Oyeyemi said, comes into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always run back to his hideout in Ifo.





The police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed his place at about 1:30am of Saturdat, where he was apprehended.





Recovered from him were one cut to size locally made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted criminal charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and a cutlass.





The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view of arraigning him in court as soon as possible.





