Individual Dancers, Groups Receive Mega Millions As Glo Battle Of The Year Ends ( Pictures)

Published:

Individual breakdancers and dance crews who won in the different categories of the biggest dance reality competition, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, on Saturday received their prizes as the show ended in Lagos.





The show reached its peak with the final Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance crews battling for the mega millions at stake for the winners. During the pre-live show, the Breakdance Crew showed off their dance skills on the dance floor to impress the judging panel. In the end, Lagos duo of 619 crew and Space Unlimited alongside Delta All Stars and Port Harcourt power crew, Eleven All Stars, emerged as semifinalists.

Teni and Simi opened the live show with an exhilarating joint performance, to set Africa's biggest dance entertainment show going. Nigeria's Gordons and Basketmouth as well as top rated Ugandan comedian, Salvador, 'cracked the ribs' of the audience with their performances.

The Bgirls finale could have been termed the 'Lagos Vs Abuja' finale, as one finalist from each region faced the other. In the end, it was Bgirl Cruxxy from Lagos that came out champion defeating Bgirl Vicky from Abuja to be crowned the number 1 Bgirl in Nigeria.









On the other, the Bboy category had Bboy Lil Dan, Bboy Off, Six God, Lil Vic, Lym, Midnight, Trixx, and Whirlz; 8 Bboys from 6 regions dance to the delight of both the judges and audience. Bboy Lil Dan from Lagos and Bboy Whirlz from Benin impressed the judges the most and made it to the finals. The Lagos-based dancer, Bboy Lil Dan however showed his skill and was crowned Champion in the Bboy Category.

In the Breakdance Crew battle, 619 Crew from Lagos progressed to the finals where they defeated Port Harcourt heavyweights, 11-All Stars, in an intense Breakdance Crews final battle.

The Grand Finale also served as the award ceremony where winners and runner-ups from the seven dance categories of the show were awarded their cash prizes courtesy of Globacom. The show was broadcasted live on both NTA and AIT networks nationwide.

Share This