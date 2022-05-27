I’ve Been Asked To Become Vice President In 2023 ...Borno Governor, Zulum

Published:

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, says he has been approached by presidential aspirants to be their running mate in the 2023 general election.





He said this on Thursday during the governorship primary organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.





Zulum, who secured the APC governorship ticket, said he would rather prefer to focus on continuing on his achievements as governor.





“As you all know, the APC will be holding presidential primaries this coming weekend. I have seen all kinds of promotional media content, including articles by notable columnists, associating me with the 2023 presidency,” he said.





“Let me reveal with apologies, that some close associates of key presidential aspirants have sent me offers for the position of running mate, as possible vice-president, depending on the outcome of the APC presidential primaries by the weekend.





“I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming vice-president is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP. I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by governors and ministers, and the privilege of having a presidential jet at one’s disposal. I can see the honour of presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria.





“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno state?"





