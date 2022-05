Published:

Some gunmen have reportedly kidnapped an expatriate at Ogbonmo area of Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State





A Soldier, who was said to be a security escort of the victim, an engineer, was also killed by the gunmen.





The driver of the victim was also killed by the gunmen.





The identity of the victims had not been revealed at the time of filing this report.





According to a source, the incident occurred at about 5.30 pm on Wednesday.





