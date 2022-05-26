Breaking : Popular Broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested By Police ..Flown To Abuja ( Pictures In Police Detention)

Published:

Popular broadcaster and founder of Agidigbo FM, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat has been arrested.

CKN News learnt he was arrested on Thursday morning in Ibadan and flown to Abuja

According to a post on one of his Facebook pages, he was arrested by Federal Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police.

The post reads"ORIYOMI HAMZAT HAS BEEN ARRESTED BY FEDERAL INTELLIGENCE BUREAU OF NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE ABUJA"





The reason for his arrest has not been known but sources said it may not be unconnected with his role in the ongoing case of Late Timothy Adegoke an MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife allegedly killed at Hilton hotel Ile Ife

In a follow up video seen by CKN News from the screenshot below , Oriyomi confirmed his arrest , he also confirmed he is currently in Police detention in Abuja





According to him, the Police accused him of being a middlesome interloper in the case involving the murder of OAU student Adegoke

Oriyomi said the police were of the opinion that he is divulging so much information about the murder

He called on all meaning Nigerians to hold the Police responsible if anything happens to him.

The broadcaster says he will not be deterred from standing for the oppressed , downtrodden and the truth as always

Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi is yet to issue any statement on the arrest

His organisation also issued this statement

Video in police custody









