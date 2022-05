IGP Orders Arrest Of Policeman Seen In Viral Video Dancing To Cultists Song

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Corporal Matthew Isaac who was seen in a viral video singing, dancing and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult).





The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who noted that the suspect was attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command.





Adejobi, who condemned the conduct of the police officer, said it is clearly calculated to portray the NPF negatively adding that it was against the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations.





The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has condemned the unruly conduct of the Police officer caught in a viral video, singing, dancing, and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult).





"The officer has been identified as Corporal Matthew Isaac, attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command. The act of the officer in question, which is clearly calculated to portray the NPF negatively, is a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations.





“His actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers.





“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State to detail the Command’s OC Provost to hand over the erring officer to the Force Provost Marshal for necessary disciplinary actions.





“The IGP further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned.”

Share This