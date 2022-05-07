Lady Sentenced To Death With Her Lover ( Pastor ) Over Husband's Death Released By Supreme Court

Published:





A woman who was sentenced to death for the 2013 gruesome murder of her husband has been released from prison in Benin city, Edo State, after a landmark ruling at the Supreme Court.





It was gathered that, the deceased, Mr Victor Isonguyo, a Senior Director with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was murdered around Sapele road, in Benin, and burnt beyond recognition inside his Toyota Corolla car in 2013.





His wife, Mrs Enobong Isonguyo and their family pastor, Udoka Ukachukwu, were arrested, convicted and sentenced to death by hanging. An appellate court upheld the trial court's decision, confirming the death penalty for the duo.





However, Enobong's defence counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi, proceeded to the Supreme court, where the earlier judgements were overturned.





In a landmark judgement delivered by Mary Odili, the supreme court resolved that the ruling from the lower court was based on speculation and imagination, which are not part of the criminal code.





The court described the death sentence as a miscarriage of justice and ordered the woman to be released unconditionally.





Meanwhile, it was gathered that the Pastor Ukachukwu, who was sentenced along with Enobong in 2013 escaped from Prison custody during the 2020 Endsars protest.









