Hon Abiodun Faleke Thank Tinubu For Giving Him Automatic Return Ticket To House Of Reps

A member of APC and House of Representatives Hon Abiodun Faleke has thanked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving him an automatic return ticket to represent Ikeja Constituency in the House

Faleke a two term member from Kogi State took Twitter to Express his gratitude

Abiodun Faleke led the group of Tinubu's supporters last week to pick his Presidential nomination forms





"Good evening to all Party Leaders and Members. I want to use this opportunity to thank my Leader and the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the recognition of our performance and giving me the support to get the Ticket of his Constituency Ikeja Federal Constituency.

I thank him for giving me an automatic ticket. He has shown that he recognizes performance in office. He is a very loyal man to his followers and I’m a major beneficiary of his loyalty.

When he signed my Form last week… he asked me how many people have collected form in the constituency and I told him. Little did I know he was going to announce an automatic ticket for me today.

I have want to thank all my supporters who have done so much and prepared for the primaries "

