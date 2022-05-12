How Popular Nollywood Actor Gbenga Richard Died

Published:

Veteran actor Gbenga Richards has been confirmed dead

The iconic actor passed away after battling an unknown ailment.

The once vibrant actor, who was a force to reckon with in the 1990s and early 2000s, suffered from a series of ailments and raising money for his treatment became difficult because he had fallen on hard times.





Some of his colleagues and friends in 2021 solicited funds to cater for his treatment.





Richards’ first appearance as an actor was to represent Nigeria with Hubert Ogunde at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

He also featured in blockbuster movies like ‘Sango’, ‘Mirror in the Sun’, ‘Betrayal by Love’, ‘Fighting Machine’ and a host of others.

CKN News learnt that he has acted in over hundred movies and on stage

Sadly, his son and his ex-wife broke the news of his demise this morning

