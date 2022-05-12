Pilot Of Crashed Aircraft In Cameroon Is A Nigerian

Published:

A Nigerian female pilot, Adzuayi Ewuga, has died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon.





The late pilot is the second daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State and former Minister of State for FCT.





The pilot reportedly died with 11 others on board a mini-aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, when air traffic services lost radio contact, causing the plane to crash.





Local Cameroon media reports that the aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo, in the east of the country when it crashed, killing all on-board.





Caverton Aviation Cameroon is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.





The Nigerian sister-carrier also operates a single DHC-6-400 complementing various helicopters providing support for the country’s oil and gas industry.

Share This