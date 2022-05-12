Adegboruwa Asks NBA To Move Conference From Sokoto Over Murder Of Student On Alleged Blasphemy

Published:

Human rights activist and lawyer Ebun Adegboruwa has asked the NBA to move its conferences to another state over the stoning to death of a female student of College of Education Sokoto





His statement





THE MURDER OF DEBORAH IN SOKOTO

I humbly urge NBA-SPIDEL not to hold any meeting or conference in the State where a Nigerian citizen has been brutally murdered and burnt to death.





It is barbaric and lawyers should not be seen to be dancing on her grave in that State.





We should make a statement to the government by canceling the Conference and hold it in a neighboring State in the North.





Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

12/05/2022

