Gov Soludo Visits Nnamdi Kanu ( Pictures)

Published:

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has visited the leader of IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is under the detention of DSS in Abuja





This was his post on the Visits

"

I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.





He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB. He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.





Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.





It is well indeed!"





Pictures









Share This