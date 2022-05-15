Skit Maker Sabinus Beats Mr Macroni To Win Multichoice Award

Published:

Popular Skit Maker, Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Mr Funny better known as Oga Sabinus has won the Online social content creators’ award a category of the AMVCA edition 8 awards





Sabinus who was nominated alongside other skit makers, especially Mr Marcaroni won his first award in Lagos.





The AMVCA incorporated the online social content creators awards shortly after the Covid 19 pandemic which saw an increase in demand for social media short comic videos.





The AMVCA is a annual awards that rewards talents of filmmakers, actors and other crew involved in film production.

