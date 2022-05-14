Deborah Samuel Buried In Niger State Amidst Tears ( Pictures)

Published:

Deborah Samuel Yakubu a student of Shehu Shagari who was lynched on Thursday in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy, has been laid to rest.

She was buried in her hometown,Tungaj 1 Magajiya, in Rijau local government area of Niger State admist tears.





This is as the Sokoto State Government imposed a 24 hour curfew in the state following a protest by some miscreants in response to the arrest of some suspects behind the killing

She was buried around 6:30pm at the Christian cemetery in Tunga Magaiya.

Her family remained adamant on proceeding with the exercise despite protest by youths of Tunga Magaiya who felt Sokoto Government should have been responsible for her burial.

Her uncle, who is the Pastor of ECWA in Tunga Magajiya, Emmanuel Maaji, led the prayers at the cemetery before she was lowered to mother earth.





