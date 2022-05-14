AGF Malami's Spokesman Confirms His Withdrawal From Governorship Race

Published:

Dr. Umar Gwandu, a Spokesman for the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has explained why his principal decided to dump his governorship ambition.

Gwandu said his boss shelved his dream of becoming the next governor of Kebbi State out of patriotism.





He said in a statement on Saturday that Malami did not resign as AGF despite attending the valedictory ceremony hosted by the President Muhammadu Buhari

The aide argued that Malami has the right to shelve his governorship ambition, adding that it is a matter of personal conviction and individual rights which didn’t violate any law.

He said right-thinking members of the society accord respect to individuals’ right to freedom of choice in matters relating to this.

“As individual Nigerian citizens with inalienable fundamental rights, we are not aware of any legally justifiable and reasonable tenable obligations compelling the person of Abubakar Malami or as an AGF to do otherwise.

“The decision is not only a demonstration of altruism and patriotism but of contentment, self-control, placidity and decisiveness in problem-solving at a time shrouded with confusing and competing stimulus. It is a commendable posture worthy of admiration coming from a paragon of virtue,” Gwandu said.

Malami had obtained the N50m governorship form of the All Progressives Congress and had shared gifts to his supporters in Kebbi State ahead of the primary before Buhari ordered all ministers with political ambitions to resign their cabinet positions

