Gov Oyetola Congratulates Aliyah, Winner Of Microsoft Office Specialist Competition

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated a student of City of Knowledge Academy, Aliyah Adunola, on her emergence as one of the National winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria.





Miss Aliyah is an indigene of Osun State.





The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday congratulated the student for being among those who qualify to represent Nigeria in the United State of America for the world championship.





While commending Aliyah for her feat at the PowerPoint 2016, Oyetola said she indeed displayed the ethos and brilliance of an Omoluabi in the competition and that he would be willing to meet Aliyah and her parents soon.





The governor said the role of technology and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), in basic education cannot be over emphazised, adding that "no one can deny the impact technology continues to have on almost every aspect of our daily lives".





He said, "I congratulate Miss Aliyah Adunola on her emergence as one of the national winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria.





"I also congratulate the management of City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State for providing a well-rounded and innovative education, and the proud parents of Aliyah on this feat.





"Reading through Aliyah's academic trajectory, I am convinced that she is on a part of excellence and has laid a strong academic foundation for a successful future. I commend your doggedness and consistency for Excellence", Oyetola said.





The governor, who wishes Aliyah a successful representation at the world championship in United State of America, disclosed that his government would continue to support efforts geared towards expanding the horizon of students and adding value to educational development in the State.

