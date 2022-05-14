EFCC Arraigns Lawyer, Six Others For Allegedly Stealing From Deceased Police Officer

Published:

The Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC, has arraigned Barrister Samuel Ebitu alongside six others, for allegedly stealing the sum of N13,171,415.25 (Thirteen Million, One Hundred and Seventy-One Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifteen Naira, Twenty-Five kobo), from the account of a deceased police officer.

They were arraigned before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on two-count charges bordering on conspiracy, forgery and obtaining by false pretence.

The six others are: Etimbuk Godwin Edet, Michael Jeremiah Isong, Sunny Isong, Godwin Ekanem, Emmanuel Jackson Isong and Harrison Ofuomah Emamoke.





Specifically, widow of a late Chief Superintendent of Police, Godwin Edet Umoren raised a petition against the defendants for allegedly diverting the said sum of money from the account of her dead husband.





