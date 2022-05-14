Saturday, 14 May 2022

EFCC Arraigns Lawyer, Six Others For Allegedly Stealing From Deceased Police Officer

Published: May 14, 2022


 

The Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC, has arraigned  Barrister Samuel Ebitu alongside six others, for allegedly stealing  the sum of  N13,171,415.25 (Thirteen Million, One Hundred and Seventy-One Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifteen Naira, Twenty-Five kobo), from the account of a deceased police officer.

They were arraigned before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on  two-count charges bordering on conspiracy, forgery and obtaining by false pretence.

The six others are: Etimbuk Godwin Edet, Michael Jeremiah Isong, Sunny Isong, Godwin Ekanem, Emmanuel Jackson Isong and Harrison Ofuomah Emamoke.


Specifically,  widow of a late Chief Superintendent of Police, Godwin Edet Umoren  raised a petition against  the defendants for  allegedly  diverting  the said sum of money from the account of her dead husband.



