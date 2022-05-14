I Killed People To Become Number One In Eiye Confraternity ... Cultist Confesses

Published:

A suspected notorious cultist, Olagunju Abdulfatahi Ifeanyi, on Friday, confessed that he recently engaged in a killing spree to gain promotion from number two to number one in Eiye confraternity in Ilorin zone, Kwara State.





Ifeanyi said he alongside four other members of Eiye confraternity had killed two persons in recent times in Ilorin, the state capital.





The suspect, who was paraded alongside other suspected criminals at the police headquarters in Ilorin, is said to be the son of a late Major of the Nigerian Army.





Ifeanyi also confessed to having used his late father’s pistol the killing his victims.





Another suspect, Mumuni Baba, said he was invited to Ilorin from Osun State by one Abdullahi of Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin, now at large, to engage in political killings.





The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, also paraded three suspected PoS robbers – Abdulsallam Abubakar, Olamide Boluwatife and Olayemi Ismaila.





Ajayi said the investigation revealed that the suspects had successfully operated, swapped and stolen about 35 PoS Terminal machines within Ilorin and Offa alone.





“The affected POS operators have identified the three suspects to have separately stolen their machines and a total sum of N1.7miilion naira converted from the stolen machines to their personal use,” he added.





Ajayi said the arrest of the suspects was consequent upon the recent reports of the activities of some criminal elements in the state, particularly cult-related crimes, shop breaking and stealing, cases of PoS theft and frauds in Ilorin metropolis and Offa axis.





‘” The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Tuesday Assayomo, strategised, devised and deployed new operational methods in the state which culminated in the arrest of members of different cult groups in Ilorin amongst whom are 15 suspects that have been charged in court for various criminal offences and are presently remanded in Correctional centres.





“Seven different categories of firearms were recovered within the period under review, five confirmed shop- breakers and criminal -receivers were arrested and charged to court"

Share This