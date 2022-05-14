Chidinma Ojukwu Told Us She Couldn't Remember How Many Times She Stabbed Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga ... police

Published:

A police officer, Olusegun Bamidele, serving with the homicide department of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba, has told the court how investigations revealed where the late Usifo Ataga and Chidinma Ojukwu might have met before arriving at the crime scene.





The police officer testified on Tuesday in the murder case of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Mr Ataga, at a High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.





He said at the office, he provided the arrested Ms Ojukwu with some food, malt drink, and water. She ate it, after which he started to question her and record her statement.





Mr Bamidele said the event leading to the murder occurred when the deceased asked for more sex.





“She said she pushed him away, which resulted in him knocking her head against a stool that had a glass,” he said.





“Having sustained injury on the head and knees, there was a struggle between them and she said she managed to lay hands on a kitchen knife with which she stabbed the deceased on the neck twice. She confessed that she stabbed him severally without counting and the deceased eventually fell to the floor in the room.” -









Share This