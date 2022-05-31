CKN , Others Win Big At Leadcity University Annual Poise Awards ( Pictures)

Published:

The Adline Hall of Lead City University Ibadan was a beehive of activities on Thursday 26th April 2022 when the University rolled out the red carpet to honour this year's winners of its prestigious Poise Awards





It was a night of music , dance , comedy and awards

The Guest of honor was the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Kabiru Adeyemo ably assisted assisted by Principal officers of the University like the Registrar, Bursar and Librarian

The Chief host , the Director of Students Affairs and Corporate Communications of Lead City University Dr Ayobami Owolabi enumerated the reasons for the the Annual award and dinner





Dr Owolabi who also doubles at the President of Ìnstitute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management told the array of stars at the award that Lead City University Ibadan is the only University in the world aside Yale University that organizes the Poise Programmes

According to him , the Poise Studies has assisted in no small measure in moulding the character of the students in becoming successful Customer Service personnel on graduation





In his own speech the Vice Chairman of the University Prof Kabiru Adeyemo thanked the organizers for successfully hosting the event annually

To him , the opportunity given the Students of the University make them all rounder performers wherever they found themselves in the globe

The highlight of the night was the presentation of awards to notable students of the University

Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu the Editor of CKN NEWS bagged the OUTSTANDING MATURE STUDENT AWARD ( MALE ).





CKN as he is fondly called is the Chairman Board of Trustees of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria and former Coordinator of FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals

The female category was Mrs Alao Oluwaseun

Another winner was Rev Edward Kehinde Alabi of molete Baptist Church Ibadan

Other award categories were





OUTSTANDING ENTERPRENUER





OUTSTANDING DRESS SENSE





MOST DIGINIFIED AND SOPHISCATED





MOST ATTRACTIVE





OUTSTANDING AMBASSADORS





EXCEPTIONAL LEADERSHIP





Pictures













