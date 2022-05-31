CKN Xrays Chances Of Four Frontline APC Presidential Aspirants

Published:





My four picks for APC Presidential candidate in the order of priority





1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu





Tested with wide political fan base across Nigeria though never participated in any national election .He remains the man to beat.





He is well connected , an astute politician





Has the financial war chest to match any aspirant





He will give Atiku a run for his money





2. Yemi Osinbajo





Two term Vice President. If backed by his boss may spring a surprise. Widely accepted across the country with requisite political experience





But may not be fully supported by his people of South West who may see him as a spoiler





3. Rotimi Amaechi





His loyalty to the President and the North may count for him . Most of his projects as a Minister has been pro North. It may also be a pay back time for all he did to support PMB with Rivers money in 2015





4. Ahmad Lawan





May be the dark horse if the North wants to retain power by all means





As Senate President he has gathered enough respect and trust especially amongst his colleagues





But he may be the " Tambuwal " of the race , may switch support to Jagaban at the last minute who helped him to emerge as Senate President





Others have outside chance of clinching the ticket but anything can happen in politics





So it is not over until it is over





Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Editor in Chief of CKN News

