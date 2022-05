Published:

A federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted ex Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha bail over an alleged fraud totalling N2.9bn

He was granted bail in the sum of N500m with one surety

He was also ordered to deposit his International passport with the Court

Further more Senator Okorocha has been barred from travelling out of the jurisdiction of the Court without the court permission

The EFCC had arrested Rochas at his Abuja home last week after over seven house siege





