Building Collapse Prevention Is Duty Of All..LASG

Published:

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso has said it will take the collective action of all residents to stop the collapse of buildings.





Omotoso spoke on This Morning, a TVC programme, today about a recent building collapse and enforcement of the law against commercial motorcycle operations, also called okada.





According to him, while people talk about their rights and privileges in line with their expectations from the government, they should also talk about their responsibilities as citizens.





His words: "If the Government seals a building for not complying with the law and the developer creates another entrance to continue the illegal construction at night when enforcement officers are not on duty, people around such a site have the responsibility to notify the government."





The Commissioner said those who engage in illegal construction do not obtain building approvals, which is the major reason why the government issues "Stop-Work-Order" on such sites, "but these people still find a way to continue construction that will eventually lead to a calamity".









"Every good law has a human element in enforcing it. In a situation where the Government has activated the enforcement of the law, it is important that our people expose those who exploit the lacuna in the official operational hours so that they can be brought to justice as the government cannot be everywhere every time," he said.





On the ongoing enforcement of okada, Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not go back on his order for total implementation of the Road Traffic Law of 2012, contrary to the thinking in some circles that he would need the votes of some people.









"It is a question of integrity, dignity of Lagosians and loyalty to the people. There is nothing that is going to change in what the Governor has said," Omotoso said.













Share This