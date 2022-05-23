I Urgently Need A Man To Marry... Actress Eucharia Anunobi Cries Out

Published:

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she urgently needs a man to settle down with.





The 56-year-old thespian said this in a recent interview with BBC Igbo.





It would be recall that Eucharia’s marriage to her ex-husband, Mr Charles Edwu, ended in 2006 after six years of marriage. The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly d#ed from complications associated with sickle cell anaemia at age 15.





According to her, “Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.





My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

