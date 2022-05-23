FRSC Holds Valedictory Session For Highest Ranking Female Officer DCM Ojeme Ewrudjakpor ( Pictures )

Published:

The Management of Federal Road Safety Corps today held a Valedictory Session for its retiring highest ranked officer DCM Ojeme Ewrudjakpor





The event was attended by top management staff of the agency led by its Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi

Mrs Ewhrudjakpor is retiring from FRSC after attending the mandatory age of 60

She served in various capacity within the Corps

She was at a time the DCM Operations as well as ACM Special Marshals Unit amongst other positions

Highly decorated , a lecture will be held in her honor on Tuesday 24th May 2022 in Abuja to be followed by a Thanksgiving Service on Saturday 28th May 2022

Also retiring is DCM Hyginus Foumsuk

