Buhari Promises To Help South Sudan Fight Terrorism

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, promised to help South Sudan fight insurgency and restore cohesion to the country.





Buhari made the promise amid the prevailing insecurity that is threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.





The President spoke when he received in audience Hon. Albino Mathom Ayuel, Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

He told the Special Envoy about the situation his administration met on the ground in the North East in 2015, and that his administration had improved the situation.

“We will study your situation, and see how we can help,” President Buhari said.

The Special Envoy had intimated his host about the situation in his country, particularly how an insurgent group, “just like your Boko Haram here kills, maims and destroys.” He then appealed for “close collaboration on security, particularly the training of our forces, since you have experience in this area.”

Mr Albino Ayuel said South Sudan was keen on ending the insurgent activities, “hence this appeal to our big brother.”

