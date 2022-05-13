Breaking : Tinubu's Campaign DG Finally Joins Another Party

Published:

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a top campaigner of APC presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu, has dumped the ruling party to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Last weekend Mr Jibrin announced the decision to leave the APC on his verified handle, saying he would reveal the next party to join within 24 hours.





“I have done my best for APC. It’s time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course. Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin,” he tweeted.

He however did not reveal the decision within the time he promised.





It was gathered that the former member of the House of Representatives joined the party after a meeting with the NNPP leaders in Kano and Abuja.





He was also at the Kano airport on Friday to welcome the presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to Kano

