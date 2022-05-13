Delta Court Grants Emefiele Right To Contest

Published:





The Delta State High Court sitting in Kwale division has issued a restraining injunction that bars the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria and Independent National Electoral Commission from stopping the CBN governor, Godwin Emiefele from seeking an elective post.





The judgment is the sequel to Emefiele’s legal action wherein he prayed the court to issue an order to enable him to stay in office while contesting for the Presidency.





The application was filed on May 5, 2022, and the judgement was granted on Thursday, May 12.





Justice DC Maidoh in a judgement secretly delivered on May 5 granted the order and adjourned the case to May 25.





“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing,” the judge said.





Court documents obtained by our correspondent revealed, “The court upon reading through the motion papers and hearing C.N. Ofiah Esq. for the claimants/applicants ordered as follows: I have read the processes in this suit, the applicant has complied with order 39 of our rules.





“Applicants also deposed to an affidavit of urgency. From the processes before this court, I find that the said application at this stage has merit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.





“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing. The applicant is to enter undertaking if the order sought ought not to have been made.”









































































































































































































































