Breaking : Why Peter Obi Withdrew From PDP Presidential Race ..His Next Options

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has announced his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party.

Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, made this public after submitting a copy of Obi’s resignation letter to the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.









He said, “Happenings” within the party currently does not give him the space to fully express himself

It is being speculated that he is on his way to either SDP , NNPP or even his former Party APGA to actualize his dream

