CBN Spokesman Reacts To Alleged Sack Of Godwin Emefiele

The head of corporate communications of the Central Bank, Osita Nwanisiobi reacted to the stories making the rounds on the purported sack of the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele





Osita denied the rumours saying that “he is not aware of any sack of the CBN Governor”.

It was gathered that the CBN Governor is currently at the World Economic Conference in Davos

Several online media blogs have published reports of a purported sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Africa’s largest economy with some mentioning that “it was unconfirmed” even though they went ahead to publish.

A check at the Presidency also revealed that there is no statement to that effect

Infact a source who spoke on condition of anonymity with CKN News said that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting the President of Ethiopia at the villa

The CBN Governor has been under pressure since he declared interest in running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

