Published:

The APC Presidential Screening Committee has cleared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest at the Presidential Primaries of the party.

The Chief John Odigie Oyegun's Led Screening Committee thrashed over 3 ludicrous petitions against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by a Kano State APC member named Sagir Mai Iyali.

These are pictures from the screening





Share This