Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Lagos, Recover Pistol, Live Ammunition

Officers of the Aswani Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Marshal Sunday ‘m’ aged 24 and Amaechi Obi ‘m’ aged 39 in the early hours of May 22, 2022.





The suspects were arrested at about 0440hrs at Five-Star Five-star bus stop along Oshodi/Apapa Expressway when the officers flagged down an unregistered mini bus popularly known as Korope on reasonable suspicion that the occupants were up to mischief.





After a thorough search, a Browning pistol and three rounds of 7.65mm live ammunition were discovered in the vehicle. Also found with them were one Fidelity Bank ATM card and one itel mobile phone. While two of the three occupants were arrested, the third escaped.





Investigations have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and arraign them in court.





The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, while commending officers and men of the Command for their

doggedness in the fight against crime, has charged them to redouble efforts towards annihilating crime within Lagos State.

