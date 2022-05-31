2023: I Was Planning To Make Peter Obi My VP In NNPP ...Sen Kwankwaso

Published:





Former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, would have been his running mate if he hadn’t joined another party.





Kwankwaso admitted that he met with Obi few days before he (Obi) declared to join the Labour Party and that he wished him well.





The former Kano governor stated these in an interview on ChannelsTV on Monday.





“Actually we had an opportunity to talk to ourselves on many national issues until few days to the time he declared for the Labour Party of which he is now the presidential candidate. I wish him well and I wish all other presidential candidates well and I’m sure all these will be decided by people across the country who are going to vote on the 25th of February, 2023.





“Yes, many people suggested that (for Obi to become my running mate); I believe that it could have been possible if not because he joined another party and now he’s already a candidate as we have seen in the news just now and we look forward to what happens in the next few days or weeks.”





According to the chairman of NNPP, he said “lazy politicians” were the ones clamouring for zoning, noting that Nigeria needed a capable president.





He noted that he was not desperate to become the president.





He said, “What Nigerians across the country are saying is that in 2023, they want to see a capable president; somebody who has integrity, who can do the job and the parties are saying who can win the election for them; plus somebody who can do the job; we have passed the level of all these sentiments which some politicians in my opinion put forward – many of who are lazy politicians. I’m not contesting because I’m from northwest or from Kano State; I’m contesting because I’m from Nigeria.”

