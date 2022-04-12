Women Affairs Minister Visits Osinachi Nwachukwu's Children , Demands Justice For Late Singer

Published:

Minister of Women's Affairs Pauline Tallen has visited the children of late gospel artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu in Abuja

Dame Tallen who asked for a private session with the children of the deceased disclosed that her findings compelled her to make the demands for justice and protection of the children based on the things they disclosed to her in private.

In the interim, the children of the deceased are being cared for by a family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino from the Church where the late singer worshipped – Dunamis Church,"

The Minister’s entourage did not meet the late singer’s husband who is in police custody.

After her long private session with the children, the Honourable Minister emerged to demand justice for the late singer stating that allegations and stories on social media should be taken with caution.

“There is no smoke without fire!," she stated. "I have confidence in the Police and the Judicial system to ensure justice for the late singer; and I also demand that the children be offered special protection; those are what the Nigerian women, whom I stand to represent are demanding of this situation."

