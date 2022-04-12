American Senate Honours Nigerian Teenager, Others For Winning Basketball Championship

Published:

The Senate of the United States of America has honoured an 18-year-old Nigerian, Prince Raphael Akinyemi, for winning a basketball championship for the State of Maryland.

Raphael is the son of a First Class traditional ruler in Ogun State, the Eselu of Iselu land in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi.

The 18-year-old Akinyemi stood tall among his colleagues during the ovation held on Saturday when the Senators gave them accolades.

Our correspondent gathered that the Yewa indigene played important roles in securing victory for his school.





It was further gathered that the feat prompted the invitation of Raphael and his colleagues by the US Senate.

Reacting to the development, the father of the teenager described the development as a thing of pride for Iselu, Yewa, Ogun State, Nigeria and the black race in general.

Oba Akinyemi said nobody could have believed that an indigene of Iselu in the Yewa North Local Government would be standing for an honour at the US Senate.





He said, “This is a testimony that the nation has many talents and potentials lurked in the rural areas.”





He, however, charged the government to create an enabling environment for the younger generation to thrive.

Asked how he felt about the honour on his child, Eselu said, “I feel great and fulfilled that good things can come out from my community. Most especially, for my son to be honoured in the US Parliament with all senators seated.

“Even, the US president clapped for them all for winning the basketball championship.”

When asked whether his son was born in Nigeria or overseas, the monarch said, “He was born in Iselu, Yewa-North, Ogun State. I took him there (US) at the age of seven together with his siblings.”

Asked if he would allow his son to play for Nigeria, Eselu said, “I would not object to my son playing for Nigeria’s basketball team if the need arises.”

