80 Victims Of Plateau Attacks Buried In Mass Grave

Victims of Sunday’s attacks in Kanam council of Plateau State were yesterday buried in a mass grave.

Locals said over 80 persons were killed in the attacks, which took place in seven communities of the council.

It was gathered that activities in the council ground to a halt as people abandoned their businesses to pay their last respects to the dead.





Some of the residents of the communities expressed concern about the presence of terrorist groups in the game reserve in the area.





Sources said many wept as the dead were laid to rest.

A member representing Pankshin, Kanam, Kanke (PKK) in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi condemned the attacks.





In a statement made available to newsmen, he commiserated with families of those who lost loved ones and prayed God to grant them rest.

Adamu, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Armed Forces, said the Minister of Defence, Gen. Magashi (Retd) has been contacted over the development and asked to immediately deploy troops in the affected communities and environs.





Gagdi expressed displeasure at what he termed the federal government’s lukewarm attitude to the crisis in Plateau communities.

According to him, the federal government, who has exclusive control of security apparatus in the country, has failed in its primary responsibility of protecting life and property in the country.

























