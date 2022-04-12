One Killed As Security Agents Foiled Port Harcourt Prison Jail Break

Published:

One inmate has died and others injured during a free-for-all that broke out at the Port Harcourt township correctional centre.

Spokesperson of the facility Juliet Ofoni, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the death of an inmate in a clash with his colleague yesterday morning led to the riot.

She said the aggrieved friends of the deceased inmate staged a protest and attempted a reprisal but that the situation was quickly brought under control by the authorities.

Ofoni said some inmates capitalised on the situation and attempted a jailbreak by scaling the fence but were shot at by security operatives outside the correctional centre.





