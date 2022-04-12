Domestic Violence: Man Caught On Video Beating Wife

Published:

As the uproar generated by the death of popular Nigerian artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu in a domestic violence is yet to die down, an unidentified man has been caught on a trending video beating a lady

Though they were speaking in what seems to be Hausa language, the man was seen beating the lady with a whip as she begs for her life

It could not be verified when and where the incident took place

In the past weeks some women have lost their lives through domestic violence in Nigeria

Apart from Osinachi Nwachukwu case that is still under investigation, a female returnee from Glasgow, Scotland was recently burnt to death in Lagos State by her husband alongside her brother





Video





