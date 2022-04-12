Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Domestic Violence: Man Caught On Video Beating Wife

Published: April 12, 2022


 As the uproar generated by the death of popular Nigerian artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu in a domestic violence is yet to die down, an unidentified man has been caught on a trending video beating a lady 

Though they were speaking in what seems to be Hausa language, the man was seen beating the lady with a whip as she begs for her life 

It could not be verified when and where the incident took place 

In the past weeks some women have lost their lives through domestic violence in Nigeria 

Apart from Osinachi Nwachukwu case that is still under investigation, a female returnee from Glasgow, Scotland was recently burnt to death in Lagos State by her husband alongside her brother 


Video 




