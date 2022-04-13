2023 : Dave Umahi Denies Withdrawing From Race

Published:

GOVERNOR UMAHI'S PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION UNWAVERING:

OPPOSITION FORCES SCARED OF GOVERNOR UMAHI'S SOARING NATIONAL ACCEPTANCE AS 2023 PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL FOR HIS UNPARALLELED* *PERFORMANCE RECORDS, RESPONSIBLE FOR * *UNFOUNDED SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS AGAINST THE PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION OF GOVERNOR UMAHI.*





1 Our attention has been drawn to a senseless falsehood being irresponsibly shared in social media platforms by opposition forces and mischievous minds who are idly making mendacious propaganda against the Presidential ambition of the Governor of Ebonyi State,His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha).









2 Contrary to their cowardly fabrications against the well thought and nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Governor Umahi, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians home and in diaspora,that the falsehood trending currently in Social Media that Governor Umahi has dropped his ambition for Senate is nothing but empty and vaunting architecture of political charlatans who are intimidated by the tall and admirable hallmarks of leadership excellence recorded by Governor Umahi and which has put him forward as a frontline Presidential material that can win the hearts of Nigerians in 2023 General Election. Governor Umahi's Presidential ambition is unwavering and is alive in the hearts of Nigerians.





3 We advise the opposition forces and their agents to.desist from all these fruitless and bizarre ochestrations against God's servant and accomplished leader, for that is bringing more ostracism to their own organisms. We assure them that no matter the secrecy and potency of their plots, God will bring it to naught as we come in the name of God.





4. We shall not hesitate in exposing the identities of the paid jobbers and their principals who have taken to social media to escalate fake news and false information aimed at undermining the Presidential ambition of Governor Umahi. We are tracking and rounding-up some of the paid political jobbers who are spreading this falsehood in notable WhatsApp platforms, including the owner of phone number +2250555891284 who was detailed by his paymasters to escalate the fake news in a WhatsApp platform called Congress for Civil Society.





5. We thank the public, especially all those who have called our attention to this criminal falsehood against our dear Governor, particularly journalists who have spontaneously discountenanced this fake news as the handiwork of enemies of good work.





6. Together we shall build Nigeria of our pride under Governor Umahi as President of Nigeria come 2023





*Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State )*









