Groom To Be , Assassinated Few Days To Wedding In Abakaliki

Published:

Ayoung man by Isaac Chukwu, was gunned down by suspected assassins yesterday in Abakaliki. His wedding was slated for 23rd of this of month. He is from Ikwo, in Ebony state.

This was a post by his brother on social media

'He owned two shops, one in the street where he sold provision and the next one at the international market, Abakaliki. He was assassinated in one of his shops at night after he had closed at night. He and his wife to be had locked their shop only for him to enter inside his car, some unidentified men on the bike rushed and shot him twice.'





Share This