2023: Obi Storms Ogun State, Urges Nigerians To Vote People With Competence, Intellectual Capacity

Mr Peter Obi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant in the 2023 general elections, on Monday, urged Nigerians to vote for people with competence and intellectual capacity.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, stated this in Abeokuta while meeting with PDP leaders and members in Ogun.

The presidential aspirant noted that it was important for elected leaders to sacrifice and work for the people.

He added that it was high time someone from the South-East zone got the opportunity to administer the country, saying that he remained the best man for the job.

“Go and investigate my past. I was governor of Anambra for eight years. My record is there. We need to fix our local and state governments. We need to work for the people and also make sacrifices,” he said.

According to him, an Igbo presidency in 2023 will unite and rebuild Nigeria.

Obi said that in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and inclusiveness, the South-East zone should be allowed to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi was in Ogun to canvass for support, ahead of the party’s primaries.

NAN also reports that Obi was received by the PDP Chairman in the state, Sikirulai Ogundele, a former presidential aspirant, Dr Doyin Okupe, and a PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Ladi Adebutu.

He appealed to PDP members in the state to support his aspiration to contest for the president of the country, saying that his impressive performance as governor for eight years had placed him in a better position to lead Nigeria to greatness.

Obi recalled that he left office in Anambra without owing salaries, gratuities and pensions.

“My ambition is to see a better Nigeria, if given the mandate to preside over the affairs of the country as president.

Earlier, Ogundele explained that Obi would put his experience into practice, if given the opportunity to lead the country.

Also speaking, Adebutu maintained that Obi remained a man of integrity, with the capacity to move the nation forward.





(NAN)

